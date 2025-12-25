Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives $30.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSAI shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Hesai Group has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

