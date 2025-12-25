Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $123.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 292.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 300.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $899.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

