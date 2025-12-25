Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $123.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, November 21st.
Construction Partners stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $899.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.
At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.
