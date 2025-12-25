CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) vs. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Financial Survey

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tucows alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and CreditRiskMonitor.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $362.27 million 0.69 -$109.86 million ($8.97) -2.50 CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.50 $1.67 million $0.13 21.15

CreditRiskMonitor.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CreditRiskMonitor.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and CreditRiskMonitor.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -25.75% N/A -8.36% CreditRiskMonitor.com 7.47% 13.03% 5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and CreditRiskMonitor.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00 CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.com beats Tucows on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

(Get Free Report)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.