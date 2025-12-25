Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Clariant has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that traces its roots back to a spin-off from Sandoz in 1995. Headquartered in Muttenz near Basel, the firm develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of chemical solutions for industries worldwide. While its primary listing is on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Clariant’s shares also trade OTC under the symbol CLZNY, reflecting its global investor reach.

The company operates through three core segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources.

