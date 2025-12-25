Evercore ISI Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $22.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

CAG stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is -636.36%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

