Itau Unibanco Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, December 29th (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Monday, December 29th. The 103-100 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, December 28th.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 526.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Itau Unibanco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 104.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 84,543,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,053,000 after buying an additional 43,153,787 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,529,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,303 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,497,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,566,000 after buying an additional 5,828,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,131,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,962,000 after buying an additional 16,339,845 shares during the last quarter.

About Itau Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.