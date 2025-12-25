Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Price Target to $25.00

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quantum Computing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.80. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,514 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $123,014,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 14.9% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 5,373,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 695,092 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,194,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,686,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after buying an additional 1,127,427 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

