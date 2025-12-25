Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE NPB opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Northpointe Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $601.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.15.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

