Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $131,433.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $293,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,448. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,727 shares of company stock worth $2,402,598. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 433.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

