10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Research cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,495. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,564. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

