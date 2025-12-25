Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Luk Fook Trading Down 5.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
About Luk Fook
Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.
The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The McDonald’s Secret
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- GOLD ALERT
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.