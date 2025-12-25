Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Luk Fook Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

About Luk Fook

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

