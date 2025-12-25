Columbia Select Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Columbia Select Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.93. 12,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 9,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Columbia Select Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Select Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Select Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Select Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Select Technology ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Select Technology ETF
The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. SEMI was launched on Mar 29, 2022 and is managed by Columbia.
