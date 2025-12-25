Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Trading 19.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $20.2250. 6,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.9138.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Up 19.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Cannabis ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.64% of Roundhill Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Roundhill Cannabis ETF

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

