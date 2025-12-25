Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.6281 and last traded at $0.6450. 256,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 396,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6478.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inotiv from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inotiv

Inotiv Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.33.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $138.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 5,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inotiv

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc, formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV), is a global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in preclinical drug discovery, development and testing services. The company partners with pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies to advance candidate molecules through early?stage research and safety assessment. Inotiv’s integrated platform spans in vivo and in vitro pharmacology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), toxicology, pathology and bioanalysis.

The company’s core service offerings include discovery pharmacology, safety assessment toxicology, pathology, bioanalysis and regulatory support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.