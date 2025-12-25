Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 278.50 and last traded at GBX 280. Approximately 61,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 694,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 549.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATG

Auction Technology Group Trading Down 1.9%

About Auction Technology Group

The company has a market cap of £337.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.11.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.