Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 8,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 132,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5048.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.23%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a publicly traded venture builder and investment company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, listed on the OTC Pink market under the symbol VSQTF. The company focuses on incubating and scaling early-stage technology businesses in sectors such as digital media, esports, virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Through its platform, Victory Square provides seed capital, hands-on operational support and access to a network of industry partners to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.

Operating primarily through its subsidiary Victory Square Labs (VSL), Victory Square identifies promising startups and collaborates with founding teams to bring products to market.

