Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 777,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,679,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.85 price objective on Drone Delivery Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Maxim Group raised Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$399.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities.

