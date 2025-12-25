Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.21. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £295,486.92, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

