Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.0650. Approximately 8,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

CDRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 130,786 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 1,923.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 366,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 312,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

