American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.19. 2,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.15.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Strategic Investment stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Free Report) by 3,757.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.66% of American Strategic Investment worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.