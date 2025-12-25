Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Short Interest Down 87.6% in December

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,830 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 263,870 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

FLGB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 43,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 86,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,153,000. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.