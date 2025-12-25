HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €83.00 and last traded at €83.40. 9,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects.

