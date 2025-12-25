Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp is a Canadian royalty corporation structured to acquire and hold the royalty rights associated with the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurant brands. The company’s primary business activity is to collect royalty payments based on a fixed percentage of system-wide gross sales generated by its franchise network. By owning these royalty interests, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp provides investors with exposure to a stable and growing cash flow stream derived from pizza retail operations across Canada.

The company’s royalty rights cover over 700 restaurant locations operating under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 banners, with a presence in Ontario, Alberta, and other Canadian provinces.

