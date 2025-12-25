Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Short Interest Update

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,866 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the November 30th total of 43,419 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

ATFV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29. Alger 35 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

Alger 35 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 21.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger 35 ETF

About Alger 35 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alger 35 ETF during the second quarter worth about $460,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Alger 35 ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alger 35 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alger 35 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

