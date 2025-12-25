Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.35. 7,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 6,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether. ETHO was launched on Nov 18, 2015 and is managed by Etho Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.