Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.60 and last traded at GBX 91.40. 106,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 423,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.

Augmentum Fintech Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.29. The stock has a market cap of £152.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.69.

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmentum Fintech had a net margin of 956.37% and a return on equity of 62.05%.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

