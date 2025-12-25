iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 31,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 137,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income and capital preservation.

