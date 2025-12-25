Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.22. 4,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Seneca Financial Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans. The company also offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and sells various insurance and investment products through broker networks.

