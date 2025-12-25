Short Interest in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA) Declines By 90.7%

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,319 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 24,854 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSEARCA:CAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.
First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.
The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.
