Short Interest in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA) Declines By 90.7%

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,319 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 24,854 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

