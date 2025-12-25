Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 and last traded at GBX 68.50. 170,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 879,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.40.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £269.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.76.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.