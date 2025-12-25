MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.53. 50,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 199,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

