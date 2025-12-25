FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.4116 and last traded at $0.4160. Approximately 57,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 432,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3977.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAT. Zacks Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Noble Financial cut shares of FAT Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAT

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of FAT Brands worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands is a global restaurant franchising company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of quick-service and casual dining concepts. The company’s business model centers on acquiring established restaurant brands and expanding their reach through franchise relationships, corporate-owned locations and strategic partnerships. FAT Brands focuses on leveraging centralized support services—such as marketing, real estate, supply chain and technology infrastructure—to drive growth and profitability across its portfolio.

The company’s primary brands include Fatburger, a California-style burger chain known for its made-to-order hamburgers; Johnny Rockets, an American diner concept famed for its retro ambiance and milkshakes; Hurricane Grill & Wings, which specializes in wings with a variety of sauces and tropical ribs; Round Table Pizza, celebrated for its premium pizzas and “premium” crust; Elevation Burger, an organic, grass-fed burger franchise; and Twin Peaks, a sports-lodge concept offering made-from-scratch food and craft beverages.

