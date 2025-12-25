SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.15 and last traded at €3.13. Approximately 221,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.03.

SGL Carbon Stock Up 3.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products.

