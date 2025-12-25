AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 8% – What’s Next?

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.8530. Approximately 46,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.97% of AquaBounty Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aquaculture innovation through the development and commercialization of genetically engineered fish. Its flagship product, AquAdvantage Salmon, is an Atlantic salmon strain enhanced with a growth hormone gene that enables faster growth and more efficient feed conversion compared with conventional farmed salmon. By integrating biotechnology into seafood production, AquaBounty aims to address global protein demand while reducing the environmental footprint associated with marine aquaculture.

Founded in 1991, AquaBounty is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts, and operates a state-of-the-art, land-based incubation and grow-out facility in Panama.

