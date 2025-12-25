PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 227.32 and last traded at GBX 226.60. 98,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,447,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PageGroup from GBX 275 to GBX 255 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £710.01 million, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

