Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.9290 and last traded at $3.9290. 19,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 6,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Table Trac Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Table Trac, Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC) is a technology company specializing in gaming analytics and floor management solutions for casino operators. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Table Trac develops software applications that capture and report real-time data from table games, providing insights on chip movements, dealer performance, drop and win-loss metrics.

The company’s flagship offering, Table Trac Real-Time™, includes modules such as LiveAction, PlayTrac and Floor Report, all designed to optimize table utilization and boost operational efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.