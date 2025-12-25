Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 38 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 564 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Buzzi stock remained flat at $31.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

BZZUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:BZZUY, is an international manufacturer and distributor of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, the company operates integrated production facilities that supply key construction markets. Its primary activities encompass quarrying, cement production, concrete batching and logistics for building materials, serving both commercial and infrastructure projects.

With a broad geographic footprint, Buzzi Unicem maintains operations across Western and Eastern Europe, North America and select markets in Latin America.

