Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.40 and last traded at GBX 132.80. 88,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 191,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Luceco from GBX 160 to GBX 165 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.56. The company has a market capitalization of £199.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

