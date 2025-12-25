ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.96 and last traded at €15.96. 7,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.05.

ENI Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas.

