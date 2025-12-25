FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in December

FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,895 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 35,169 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FUCHS Stock Up 3.4%

FUCHS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. FUCHS has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUCHS will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers’ specific requirements.

