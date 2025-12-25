Short Interest in The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Decreases By 87.2%

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 312 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MCEM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.01. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.31. The company has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

