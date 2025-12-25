Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 143 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 2,565 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group is a South African-based healthcare, beauty and wellness retailer operating primarily under the Clicks banner. The company’s core business comprises a network of pharmacies, health and beauty stores, and distribution services. Through its retail outlets, Clicks Group offers a range of products that includes prescription and over-the-counter medicines, personal care items, cosmetics, baby and household products, and nutritional supplements.

In addition to its branded pharmacies and retail stores, Clicks Group owns and operates a wholesale and distribution business that supplies products to its own stores and to third-party retailers across the region.

