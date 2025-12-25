Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 305 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 8,057 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $12.20 on Wednesday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., commonly known as “K” Line, is a leading global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm offers a comprehensive range of marine transportation services, including container shipping, dry bulk carriers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport, and specialized car?carrier vessels. In addition to ocean freight, “K” Line provides integrated logistics solutions, terminal operations, and marine engineering support for offshore and heavy?lift projects.

Founded in 1919 as a division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the company has evolved over the past century into one of the world’s major shipping operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.