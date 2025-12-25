BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 9,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.33 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software. It offers Mobile IoT (M-IoT) application that tracks, monitors, and manages mobile and fixed assets in different environmental conditions.

