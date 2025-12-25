Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.34. 27,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- GOLD ALERT
- Once-in-a-generation financial shift is underway
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Nvidia’s Dirty Secret
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.