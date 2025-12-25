Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.34. 27,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,010.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

