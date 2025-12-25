iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.71 and last traded at $66.69. 15,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

