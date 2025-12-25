Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.8340. 59,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 25,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 2.9%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Hamilton Beach Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

