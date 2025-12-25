abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 30,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 61,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 149.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 134,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 787.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 67,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index). BCD was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.