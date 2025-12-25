Great American Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Short Interest Down 98.8% in December

Great American Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 80 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 504 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Great American Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GTPS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Great American Bancorp alerts:

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers loan products comprising 1-4 family residential real estate loans; loans secured by multi-family residential real estate and commercial properties or land; construction loans, including 1-4 family, multi-family, and commercial construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, auto and mobile home loans, other secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.