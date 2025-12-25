Iqe Plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

Iqe Plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 849,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

IQE Price Performance

IQEPF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQE plc is a leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer-based material solutions for the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, the company specializes in the development and manufacturing of epitaxial wafers—ultra-thin layers of compound semiconductor materials—used in a wide range of high-performance electronic and photonic devices.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses key compound semiconductor materials such as indium phosphide, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride and silicon-germanium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.